Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sneakers
Dolce Vita
Zina Sneaker
$99.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Zappos
Need a few alternatives?
Common Projects
Original Achilles Leather Sneakers
BUY
C$520.00
Net-A-Porter
promoted
Adidas Originals
Adidas Originals Ozweego - Sneaker Low
BUY
€119.95
Zalando
New Balance
45 Classic Running Shoe
BUY
$49.97
$74.99
Nordstrom Rack
New Balance
Women's Fuelcore Nergize V1 Sneaker
BUY
$51.97
$64.95
Amazon
More from Dolce Vita
Dolce Vita
Zina Sneaker
BUY
$99.95
Zappos
Dolce Vita
Cici Slide Sandal
BUY
$100.00
Amazon
Dolce Vita
Paily Braided Slides
BUY
$119.95
Zappos
Dolce Vita
Neo Plush Sneaker
BUY
$125.00
DSW
More from Sneakers
Common Projects
Original Achilles Leather Sneakers
BUY
C$520.00
Net-A-Porter
promoted
Adidas Originals
Adidas Originals Ozweego - Sneaker Low
BUY
€119.95
Zalando
New Balance
45 Classic Running Shoe
BUY
$49.97
$74.99
Nordstrom Rack
New Balance
Women's Fuelcore Nergize V1 Sneaker
BUY
$51.97
$64.95
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted