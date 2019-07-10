Umbra

Zina Magazine Rack & Record Holder

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

Display your favorite records and magazines with pride. Introducing Zina by UmbraA thoughtful approach to organization, this architectural record holder and magazine rack creates visual interest in any space. The simplicity of the hexagon structure is offset by crossed lines to create an attractive transparency. Rest on the floor, or mount on the wall to keep your records, magazines, papers, or files neatly stowed away. Measures 15 x 13 x 3 ¾ inches. Made of metal wire with a titanium finish. Order Zina today for a fun and sharp solution to storing magazines and records. About Umbra: A global product design company providing original, modern, casual, functional, and affordable design for the home.