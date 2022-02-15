Zimba

Teeth Whitening Strips (14 Stain Removal Treatments)

$24.99

WHITEN ON YOUR OWN SCHEDULE: Zimba Teeth Whitening Strips can be used daily, or at your convenience, at home or on the go, to achieve a brighter smile when desired. Our whitening strips were formulated to help with the daily battle from staining products, such as coffee, smoking, soda, tea, & wine. REDUCED SENSITIVITY: Enamel-safe and gentle on sensitive teeth. Finally, a teeth whitener that allows you to achieve a new and brighter white smile without the discomfort! INSTANT RESULTS: Our professional-grade teeth whitening strips provide you the brighter white smile you want, in as little as one use. The recommended duration for each treatment is just 30 minutes but can be left on for as long as 60 minutes if desired. NON-SLIP DESIGN: Zimba Whitening Strips feature advanced adhesion design. Once the whitening strips are applied, there’s no need to concentrate on keeping them in place throughout the whitening process. 8 PLUS ENJOYABLE FLAVORS: Whether you prefer a minty whitening experience or you’re feeling fruity, we have the flavor for you! Current whitening strip flavors available: Cinnamon, Coconut, Mint, Peach, Peppermint, Spearmint, Strawberry, Watermelon, & Wintergreen.