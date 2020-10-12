ZIIP

Nanocurrent And Microcurrent At-home Facial Device

SKIN REJUVENATION AT HOME -The ZIIP device provides instant and noticeable results each time you use it for all types of skin. Our specialized treatments allow you to target specific needs including acne treatment, double chin reduction, dark spot removal contouring, tightening, energizing, brightening, firming and toning. FDA CLEARED AND PATENTED TECHNOLOGY - Created by renowned esthetician Melanie Simon, ZIIP allows everyone the impactful, long-lasting results of a professional facial treatment at home. The device performs multiple functions: It is a skin tightening and anti-aging device that lifts, sculpts, and contours the skin; it also functions as a dark circle remover, acne zapper, tone repair tool, and more. It increases cell energy, communication, and repair, which leads to radiant, glowing skin. MULTIPLE TREATMENTS, UNLIMITED FACIALS - Use the facial device with the ZIIP App, which you can download for free from the App Store or Google Play Store and can wirelessly and instantly send different electrical facial treatments to your ZIIP. Treatments are completely unlimited, so you can use your ZIIP whenever and wherever you want. Our videos let you follow along with an expert, making ZIIP an easy, relaxing and convenient experience. DEVICE, GEL, CHARGER AND KIT - your ZIIP nanocurrent and microcurrent facial device comes with 1 bottle of Golden Gel, a charging cable, a protective travel bag, a cleaning cloth, and user guide with instructions. SATISFACTION GUARANTEED - RETURN POLICY: May only return if unopened within 30 days of purchase.