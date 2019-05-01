CoopDPS

CoopDPS Sketch 1 Cotton Blankets by Nathalie Du Pasquier & George Sowden - Black / White CoopDPS is the new cooperation between Nathalie Du Pasquier and George Sowden - two internationally recognised designers, who came to the attention of the public as founder members of Memphis, the Italian group that changed the idea of design forever with the first Memphis exhibition in Milano, September 1981. The work of Du Pasquier and Sowden was fundamental to the renewal of interest in decoration and their designs have become an iconic documentation of change from the early ‘80’s until today. ZigZagZurich is delighted to announce and produce this first collection of CoopDPS x ZigZagZurich - The Post Crisis Collection. 100% Cotton Jacquard Woven Machine Wash Cool / Tumble Cool / Hang to Dry Produced in Europe