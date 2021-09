Sea

Ziggy Striped Crochet-knit Sweater

Sea's colourful 'Ziggy' sweater is modelled on one that was hand-crocheted by co-founder Monica Paolini's nanny - she personally taught the brand's team how to recreate it. It's spun with generous amounts of wool and cotton in a joyful rainbow palette. Wear yours with denim.