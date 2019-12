French Bull

Ziggy Multicolor Chevron Pie Plates (set Of 6)

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

At Bed Bath & Beyond

Bold and colorful, the French Bull Ziggy Pie Plates add a striking look to any table. Crafted from shatter-proof melamine, these unique plates are perfect for serving pie, cake, pizza and more, at your next indoor or outdoor party or for everyday dining.