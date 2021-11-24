Monica Vinader

Our bestselling Ziggy pendant gets a sparkling upgrade with white topaz. This beautiful gemstone is set and cut carefully by experts to catch the light. Pendant height 24.6mm, width 24.6mm Pendant thickness 0.6mm stone height 3.9mm Natural Characteristics: Transparent and colourless with internal natural occurring feather-like inclusions. Origin: Brazil & India, Meaning: beauty, Birthstone: November Every piece is handcrafted with 100% recycled gold vermeil and sterling silver, reducing CO2 emissions by over 60%. We are certified members of the Responsible Jewellery Council, meaning that we adhere to and promote fair and equal human and labour rights, working to transform jewellery supply chains to be more responsible and sustainable.