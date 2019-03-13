Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Rixo London

Ziggy Dress

$515.00
At Shopbop
Fabric: Charmeuse Gathered detail at front Side slit Unique print Maxi length V neck Long sleeves Hidden zip at back Partially lined Shell: 70% viscose/30% silk Lining: 100% polyester Dry clean Imported, China Style #RIXOL30115
Featured in 1 story
24 Long-Sleeve Dresses That Are Perfect For Work
by Eliza Huber