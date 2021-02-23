YuiBrooklyn

Zig-zag Candles

$16.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

These are very unique shaped candles. Made from only soy wax. No additives are included. This candle would look so cool on your bookshelf or coffee table. I love customize color candles for you! Let me know your favorite color. making candles with as similar a color as possible. It's cute if you make it in Halloween or Christmas colors. I also like Miami Art Deco Style. 80's style pop color is also good! Because these products are handmade the outside measurements listed below are approximate. Size: 1 x 1.2 x 9.4 inch White(No color) Bubble Candle is here. Save $ 2 if you don't color it https://www.etsy.com/listing/825245810/squiggle-candle-unique-waving-shape Products are made after receiving orders as much as possible in order to keep the product as fresh as food. Therefore, it takes about a week from ordering to shipping. If you want to get ASAP, we recommend you to purchase an item from "Ready to ship". https://www.etsy.com/shop/yuibrooklyn?section_id=29330829 -------------------------- About our Kawaii candles It seems that the way of enjoying candles in the U.S. is a little different in the way of Japan where the origin of Yui Brooklyn's founder is. It’s not common for most Japanese to light candles. People in Japan enjoy it as part of the interior. Therefore, while various cute shaped candles are popular, they do not focus on burning. Our Pillar candles contain more essential oils or fragrance oils than usual, so a gentle fragrance will envelop your room. All our Kawaii candles are : - hand poured in Brooklyn, NY - non-GMO natural soy wax - cotton wicks free from lead & zinc - cruelty free - phthalate free - petroleum free - shipped with eco-friendly materials Kawaii candle is mostly for home decor use only, however if lit please allow the candle to burn on a fire proof surface. It's not designed with a focus on melting, so it burns faster than a regular Pillar candle. -------------------------- *Note* ・Treat it delicately. It is fragile. Treat gently to prevent breaking. ・Do not leave in direct heat or sunlight. This will cause the bar to melt. If it does, it will lose shape but you can still use it just the same. ・ Color may slightly vary depending on your choice of fragrance oil and essential oil. ・Due to the handcrafted nature of this item, expect slight variation in the appearance of each unique piece. Our motto is to make eco-friendly candles using natural materials as much as possible without using harmful coagulants or artificial waxes, so the candle may have small bubbles, chafing, or discoloration. Especially for color candles, it may be seen more. ・We will not accept exchanges for any reason other than damage and not refund because all are handcrafted. ・Please be mindful when ordering as I cannot be held responsible if the item melts due to being left outside or during transition.