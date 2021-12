Reebok

Zig Kinetica Ii Shoes

C$160.00 C$60.00

ZIG KINETICA II SHOES FUTURISTIC SHOES THAT GIVE YOU A SNAPPY RIDE Step into the future fearlessly. These running-inspired Reebok shoes have a breathable mesh upper with built-in zones of support for lasting comfort. Lightweight Floatride Fuel cushioning wrapped in a Zig Energy Shell unleashes a wave of energy. Pops of color, dynamic shapes and a bold zigzag midsole complete the progressive design.