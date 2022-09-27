Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Hershesons
Zhoosh Foam
£14.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Hershesons
Need a few alternatives?
petit moments
Cloud Claw Clip
BUY
$10.00
$20.00
Revolve
Anthropologie
Speckled Mini Hair Clip Set
BUY
$24.00
Anthropologie
ASOS
Pieces 6 Pack Mini Hair Sharks In Pastel
BUY
$15.25
$19.00
ASOS
Cantu
Cantu Narrow Wood Updo Bristle Hair Brush - 1ct
BUY
$3.99
Target
More from Hershesons
Hershesons
Almost Everything Cream
BUY
£12.00
Hershesons
Hershesons
Almost Everything Cream
BUY
£10.00
Hershesons
Hershesons
Almost Everything Cream
BUY
£10.00
Hershesons
Hershesons
Almost Everything Cream
BUY
£10.00
Hershesons
More from Hair Care
Olaplex
Smooth & Healthy Hair Set
BUY
$42.00
Ulta Beauty
petit moments
Cloud Claw Clip
BUY
$10.00
$20.00
Revolve
Anthropologie
Speckled Mini Hair Clip Set
BUY
$24.00
Anthropologie
ASOS
Pieces 6 Pack Mini Hair Sharks In Pastel
BUY
$15.25
$19.00
ASOS
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted