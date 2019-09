Ello

Zest Glass Infuser Bottle 20 Oz

$14.99

Buy Now Review It

Everything Tastes Better in Glass: 20 oz tumbler made of odor-free, stain-free, and clean tasting glass. This large tumbler is the perfect addtion to car travel, a gym routine, and more. Yuck-Free Lid: Zest's leak-proof stopper lid and carry loop are designed for infusion on-the-go. Maximum Flavor: Removable XL infusion basket perfect for infusing fruits, vegetables and herbs. Phew! Easy To Clean: All parts are dishwasher safe. Stay Healthy, Stay Hydrated: All parts are BPA free.