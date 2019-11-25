Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Cole Haan
Zerogrand Waterproof Wedge Hiker Boot
$250.00
$125.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A waterproof finish and ZeroGrand technology make this wedge-heel boot a stylish and utilitarian choice for the sidewalk or the trail.
Need a few alternatives?
Need Supply
Amy Lace Up Boot
$94.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
J.Crew
Nubuck Winter Boots With Wedge Crepe Sole
$228.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
L.L. Bean
Tumbled-leather Chamois-lined Boot
$159.00
from
L.L. Bean
BUY
& Other Stories
Chunky Platform Hiking Boots
$179.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Cole Haan
Cole Haan
Zerogrand Waterproof Wedge Hiker Boot
$250.00
$125.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Cole Haan
Hamilton Grand Bifold
$117.46
from
Amazon
BUY
Cole Haan
Lesli Pump
$150.00
$105.00
from
Cole Haan
BUY
Cole Haan
Men's Grand Crosscourt Ii Sneaker
$90.00
$69.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Boots
Circus by Sam Edelman
Peyton Stretch Over-the-knee Boots
$109.00
$65.40
from
Macy's
BUY
rag & bone
Moto Rain Boot
$225.00
$168.75
from
Nordstrom
BUY
See By Chloé
Leather Chelsea Boots
$415.00
$290.50
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Need Supply
Amy Lace Up Boot
$94.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted