Izzy

Zero Waste Mascara

$39.00

Buy Now Review It

At Izzy

Let your lashes get loud with a lustrous coat of dramatic volume that you can feel good about. Buildable, clean, vegan-friendly and zero waste, our super volumizing mascara adds fullness, length and lift for big, fanned-out lashes that practically hit your browbone. Our proprietary High-Fidelity Wave Brush features a dip in the middle for mess-free application that builds all lash types upward and outward without caking or clumping.