Package Free

Zero Waste Kit: Spring Cleaning

$85.00

At Package Free

Meet your new partner in Spring cleaning! This Zero Waste Kit comes with the cleaning essentials to tidy up every nook and cranny of your home. The Simply Co.: Made from Organic, natural ingredients, one 32oz jar of The Simply Co. laundry detergent will clean up to 60 loads of laundry depending on the size of your load! The ingredient list can be found on your recycled and plastic free packaging. Made with ingredients you and actually pronounce, The Simply Co. is the ideal detergent solution for the environmentally conscious consumer. Spray Bottle: Create your own nontoxic cleaning products and use this beautiful, 16 oz glass spray bottle to keep your house squeaky clean! These bottles have measurements and recipes for cleaning solutions printed on the side. UNpaper Towels: 100% Organic cotton, absorbent reusable towels. Designed for reuse, these towels become more effective and absorbent with each wash. Washable Bamboo Fleece Duster: This duster is made from multiple layers of organic cotton and viscose bamboo. Duster tendrils will curl after washing. Organic Cotton Laundry Bag: This 100% Organic Cotton Laundry Bag is GOTS and Fair Trade certified.