A zero-waste gift that's perfect for yourself or a friend! (scents are randomly picked for each box) Free shipping for large box!! Small Box: 1 Face lotion 1 Body lotion 1 Perfume 1 Lip balm (Price if bought separately: $32) Large Box: 1 Face lotion 1 SPF body lotion 2 Perfumes 2 Lip balms (Price if bought separately: $44) Ingredients: Face Lotion: Olive oil, shea butter, beeswax, pomegranate seed oil, non-nano zinc oxide, and essential oils SPF Body Lotion: Shea butter, coconut oil, beeswax, non-nano zinc oxide, and essential oils Body Lotion: Shea butter, coconut oil, beeswax, and essential oils Perfume: Beeswax, sweet almond oil, and essential oils Lip Balm: Beeswax, coconut oil, and essential oils Everything is... Handcrafted in small batches, made with 100% Pure Essential Oils, Dye Free, Petroleum Free, Sulfate Free, Silicon-Free, Paraben Free, Aluminum Free, Palm Oil Free, has eco-friendly/ zero-waste packaging, and is made in eco-friendly kraft tubes! Check out specific listings for more info & message me if you have any questions or concerns! *leave a note or message me if there are specific scents you don't want in the box! *The box size may vary from whats pictured!!