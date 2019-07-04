Estée Lauder

Zero-smudge Lengthening Mascara

£23.00

15-hour staying power. Long lashes that last. Zero smudge. You'll love its extreme wear, extraordinary length and unstoppable power. Now the expertly separated, smudge-free lash look you see in the morning is the look you keep all day.A formula with innovative polymers locks in the mascara to keep it on lashes and off you. Resists high temperatures, high humidity and perspiration. Micro-fibre bristles go deep into lash bed to comb and detangle lashes for super separation from root to tip. Lashes channel through the brush's saturated core for a rich coating of pigment.