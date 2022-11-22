Ritual Zero Proof

If you're yet to be acquainted, Ritual is in the business of making craft non-alcoholic liquors formulated to mimic the burn and nuanced flavor profiles of the real thing — but with no alcohol. Their Whiskey Alternative is just that, an alternative to your usual whiskey, with a seriously impressive, botanical flavor profile and the texture of a medium-bodied bourbon. It's soft, smooth, and round on the tongue, finishing with a soul-warming heat. Use it to craft delicious dry cocktails — or do a half-whiskey-half-Ritual split for sessionable ones. Either way, it'll be tasty. 750 ml 17 Servings per bottle Good for 6 months after opening No refrigeration required, do not freeze Gluten free, peanut & tree nut-free Made in the USA