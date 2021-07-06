Tomato

Zero Irritant Nail Polish

$22.50

Buy Now Review It

At Tomato

Water based formula - made for hypersensitive skin. FREE OF toxic chemicals - known to cause adverse reactions. No odor - no chemical smell. Brilliant colors - formulated with non toxic pigments. Luxury performance - lasts 3 days with proper application. Fan tipped brush - for precise application. No acetone remover needed - use our Eraser Gel to remove. Vegan and cruelty free - never tested on animals. Pregnancy safe, kid, pet and travel friendly.