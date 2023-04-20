United States
Essentia
Zero Gravity Organic Latex Topper
$849.00$636.75
At Essentia
Feel like you are floating on the Zero Gravity Organic Latex topper with EMF protection built-in! This new organic latex foam formula eliminates pressure points, unlike any latex topper on the market. Featuring GOLS-certified organic latex, this 1.5” topper provides optimal comfort and pressure redistribution. The perfect complement to an Essentia organic mattress if you want a more plush sleep surface on top of the mattress's amazing support.