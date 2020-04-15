sloggi

Zero Feel Shirt Top

£30.00

Buy Now Review It

At sloggi

Pamper your skin and experience nothing but skin caressing comfort with this top from the ZERO Feel serieS by sloggi . Bra-top with light pad cups and higher neckline Smooth lining Super comfortable, wider straps Extra wide straps at the back guaranteeing maximum comfort and hold Perfectly seamless due to dot bonding technology Little sloggi print at front Made from super smooth and light 3D-ZERO-quality with a gentle touch Whether tanga or rather hipster - take a closer look at the briefs from the collection and enjoy pure lightness all day long. The model is wearing the bra-top in size S