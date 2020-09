VEDA

Zero Cropped Leather Leggings With Zipper

$798.00

Buy Now Review It

At 11 Honore

Description A smart, if unexpected, balance between functionality and fashion. The stitching feels sporty while zippers at the ankle add a dose of femininity. With a favorite heel these leggings are equal parts chic and comfortable. These are one of those investments that you'll still love years from now. Fits true to size.