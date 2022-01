Birkenstock

Zermatt Shearling Lined Slipper

£98.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

So comfy Birkenstocks with a one-piece upper for perfect moccasin-like comfort, featuring a shearling footbed with snug genuine shearling lining to keep your feet cozy with a soft wool felt exterior. Slip-on style Anatomically shaped cork-latex footbed Side seam with button detail Fit note: Narrow width (A/B). A Birkenstock narrow width fit is comparable to a Medium (B Width). Care/Import Made in Germany