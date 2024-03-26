Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Leggings
Nike
Zenvy Women’s High-waisted Flared Leggings
$110.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nike
Need a few alternatives?
Sweaty Betty
Power Pro 7/8 Workout Leggings
BUY
$138.00
Sweaty Betty
House ID
Seamless Legging
BUY
$86.40
$108.00
House ID
SET
Sculptflex Leggings
BUY
$72.00
SET
Splits59
Sprint High-waist Rigor 7/8 Legging
BUY
$118.00
Splits59
More from Nike
Nike
Zenvy Women's High-waisted Flared Leggings
BUY
$110.00
Nike
Nike
Faux Fur Printed Jacket
BUY
$148.00
$185.00
ASOS
Nike
Jordan Women's Long-sleeve Mock Neck Top
BUY
$80.00
Nike
Nike
Sportswear Woven Maxi Skirt
BUY
$100.00
Nike
More from Leggings
Nike
Zenvy Women's High-waisted Flared Leggings
BUY
$110.00
Nike
Lululemon
Align™ High-rise Pant 25"
BUY
£88.00
Lululemon
And Other Stories
Printed Leggings
BUY
$99.00
And Other Stories
& Other Stories
Printed Leggings
BUY
£65.00
& Other Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted