Zensah

Zensah Reflective Touch Screen Running Gloves

$34.99

Buy Now Review It

Body: 85% Polyamide/15% ElastaneReflect: 82% Polyester/18% ElastaneThumb: 100% Polyester Imported Hand Wash Improved Visibility: The Running Gloves feature strategic reflective strips on the front of the glove for improved visibility and added safety while running in low light conditions Ultimate Comfort: Made with a 4-way stretch fabric, the gloves fit comfortably to your hands to ensure a perfect fit. They are made of a breathable material so they won’t get to hot and stay at the perfect temperature while running. Works with Touch Screen Phones: The Zensah Reflect Gloves have a touch screen fingertip and thumb which allows you to use your smart phone without taking off your gloves. Use it with your iPhone or Samsung Galaxy. No-slip Grip: Silicone gripping is located on the inside palm of the glove for a no-slip grip. Whether holding your smart phone or water bottle, you will be able to hold on tight. Micro Suede Swipe Wipe: Located on the thumb area of each glove is a micro suede swipe wipe. Use it to wipe a running nose.