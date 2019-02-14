Safco

Zenergy Ball Chair

$108.62

Safco Zenergy Ball Chair helps encourage good posture and core muscle strength to help combat the negative effects of inactivity in the office. Designed with four powder coated legs and stationary glides for stability and durability, this balance ball chair offers the posture benefits of an yoga ball without the rolling. The legs are constructed from steel, so the chair can support up to 250 lbs. safely, which makes it ideal for waiting areas, conference rooms and classrooms. Weighing only 15 lbs., this anti-burst exercise ball chair is easy to move from place to place and fits neatly under most work surfaces when not in use. Part of the Safco Active line. Safco Active products are designed to promote active movement throughout the day and engage major muscle groups to help combat the negative effects of inactivity in the office