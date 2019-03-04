Tommy Hilfiger

Zendaya Zodiac Print Scarf

£70.00

Redefining power dressing, Tommy Hilfiger and Zendaya join forces to create a capsule collection that celebrates inclusivity, individuality and empowerment. Add a fun splash of colour to your outfit with this eye-catching Zodiac print scarf from the Zendaya collection. Highlights • Modal and viscose blend • All-over Zodiac print • Square border detail • Zendaya X Tommy Hilfiger logo in corner Shape & fit • 130 x 130cm Composition & care • 50% modal, 50% viscose Style #: AW0AW06904