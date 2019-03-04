Tommy Hilfiger

Zendaya Tailored Satin Trousers

Redefining power dressing, Tommy Hilfiger and Zendaya join forces to create a capsule collection that celebrates inclusivity, individuality and empowerment. These floaty Zendaya trousers are made from satin for a sumptuous feel with hidden seams for a seriously sleek look. Highlights • Silky satin • Pressed front creases • Concealed zip fastening • One back patch pocket Shape & fit • High rise waist • Our model is 1.76m and wears size 6 Composition & care • 55% acetate, 42% cotton, 3% elastane Style #: WW0WW25032