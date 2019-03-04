Tommy Hilfiger

Zendaya Strappy Mules

£140.00

Tommy Hilfiger

Redefining power dressing, Tommy Hilfiger and Zendaya join forces to create a capsule collection that celebrates inclusivity, individuality and empowerment. Silky satin straps, an elegant open toe and a stiletto heel elevate this mule into the ultimate evening shoe. Highlights • Silky satin upper • Leather lining • Leather insock • Rubber outsole • Braided toe strap Shape & fit • Heel height 12.5cm • Open toe • Slip-on • Stiletto heel Composition & care • 54% polyester, 44% cotton Style #: FW0FW04415