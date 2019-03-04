Tommy Hilfiger

Redefining power dressing, Tommy Hilfiger and Zendaya join forces to create a capsule collection that celebrates inclusivity, individuality and empowerment. A floaty shape and feminine self-tie halterneck lend a romantic edge to this sumptuous satin bodysuit from the Zendaya capsule. Highlights • Silky satin • Self-tie halter neck with cutout • Elasticated waistline Shape & fit • Sleeveless • Our model is 1.76m and wears size 6 Composition & care • 100% polyester Style #: WW0WW25034