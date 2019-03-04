Tommy Hilfiger

Zendaya Satin Blazer

£250.00

Buy Now Review It

At Tommy Hilfiger

Redefining power dressing, Tommy Hilfiger and Zendaya join forces to create a capsule collection that celebrates inclusivity, individuality and empowerment. Eveningwear is given an opulent upgrade with this blazer from the Zendaya capsule, crafted from lustrous satin. Highlights • Stretch satin • Notched lapels • Single breasted • Button closure • Button cuffs • One chest patch pocket • Two waist flap pockets • One inside slot pocket • Tommy Hilfiger engraved metal hanging loop • Zendaya zodiac print trim on inside pocket Shape & fit • Our model is 1.76m and wears size 6 Composition & care • 55% acetate, 42% cotton, 3% elastane Style #: WW0WW25026