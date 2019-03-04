Tommy Hilfiger

Zendaya Linen Check Waistcoat

Redefining power dressing, Tommy Hilfiger and Zendaya join forces to create a capsule collection that celebrates inclusivity, individuality and empowerment. Tailored from linen with a sleek structured shape, this Zendaya waistcoat featuring a Prince of Wales check exudes sophisticated style. Highlights • Linen cotton blend • All-over Prince of Wales check • Deep V-neck • Single breasted • Button fastening • Slim shoulder straps • Structured cups • Contrast stripe on back • Adjustable strap and vented hem at back • Contrast stripe lining • Zendaya logo inside neckline Shape & fit • Our model is 1.76m and wears size 6 Composition & care • 54% linen, 46% cotton Style #: WW0WW25345