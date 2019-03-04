Tommy Hilfiger

Zendaya Leather Blazer

£575.00

At Tommy Hilfiger

Redefining power dressing, Tommy Hilfiger and Zendaya join forces to create a capsule collection that celebrates inclusivity, individuality and empowerment. This leather blazer from the Zendaya capsule is cut from pure leather to harness a tough-meets-elegant vibe. Highlights • Pure leather • Notched lapels • Single breasted • Button closure • Button cuffs • Double vent • One chest patch pocket • Two waist flap pockets • One inside slot pocket • Contrast stripe lining • Tommy Hilfiger engraved metal hanging loop • Zendaya zodiac print trim on inside pocket Shape & fit • Regular fit • Our model is 1.76m and wears size 6 Composition & care • 100% leather Style #: WW0WW25025