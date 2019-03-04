Tommy Hilfiger

Zendaya Heeled Sandals

Redefining power dressing, Tommy Hilfiger and Zendaya join forces to create a capsule collection that celebrates inclusivity, individuality and empowerment. Make every step a glamorous one in these metallic heeled sandals, with a rope strap that ties at the ankle. Highlights • Leather upper • Leather lining • Leather insock • Rubber outsole • Metallic rope strap Shape & fit • Heel height 12.5cm • Open toe • Slip-on • Stiletto heel Composition & care • 100% leather Style #: FW0FW04411