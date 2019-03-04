Tommy Hilfiger

Zendaya Heeled Boots

Redefining power dressing, Tommy Hilfiger and Zendaya join forces to create a capsule collection that celebrates inclusivity, individuality and empowerment. With a pointed toe and stiletto heel, these boots are the perfect way to elevate your everyday outfits. Highlights • Leather upper • Leather insock • Rubber outsole • Contrast stitching on midsole Shape & fit • Heel height 9.8cm • Shaft height 41cm • Pointed toe • Stiletto heel Composition & care • 100% leather Style #: FW0FW04408