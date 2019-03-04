Tommy Hilfiger

Redefining power dressing, Tommy Hilfiger and Zendaya join forces to create a capsule collection that celebrates inclusivity, individuality and empowerment – featuring effortlessly elegant styles cut to a curve-flattering fit. Wear your sign with pride in this psychedelic T-shirt from the Zendaya capsule, featuring a unique print for each horoscope. Highlights • Pure organic cotton jersey • Zodiac print on front • Crew neck Composition & care • 100% organic cotton Style #: WW0WW25389