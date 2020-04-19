Monica Sweeney

Zen As F*ck: A Journal For Practicing The Mindful Art Of Not Giving A Sh*t

$14.99 $8.99

Buy Now Review It

Monica Sweeney offers the perfect gift of mindfulness with this beautiful, uplifting guided journal for when you just don't give a f*ck. The road to serenity is ahead, and it’s paved with a f*ck-ton of profanity. When quiet meditation and peaceful mantras aren’t enough to cut through the bullsh*t and brighten your day―hold close the pages of Zen as F*ck. On each and every page, you can give the good around you a warm f*cking hug and kick the bad on its ass. Journal your way through positive affirmations and cathartic-as-f*ck activities on your liberating journey toward something pretty close to happiness. Sprinkle, scatter, or set off a glitter-bomb of happy vibes onto your trail of tranquility with Zen as F*ck! • Start sparkling like the f*cking gem you are • Learn how to rise, shine, and kick ass • Cast your soul-shining light on others and spread some f*cking beauty Don't miss the other f*cking amazing titles in this series: Zen as F*ck at Work, Let That Sh*t Go, and Find Your F*cking Happy.