Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Aerosoles
Zeff Wedge Slide
$76.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Walmart
Add an innovative, sporty twist to your everyday look with the Aerosoles Zeff Wedge Slide.
More from Aerosoles
Aerosoles
Platinum East Coast Mule
BUY
$92.86
$150.00
Walmart
Aerosoles
Lamirca
BUY
$99.00
Aerosoles
Aerosoles
Olivia Sandal
BUY
$99.00
Aerosoles
Aerosoles
Cinnamon Faux Leather Mid Boot
BUY
$49.97
$89.00
Nordstrom Rack
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted