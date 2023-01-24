Dame Products | FP Movement

Zee

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 55819700; Color Code: 040 Simple, portable and powerful, this vibrator from Dame is a new take on the classic bullet vibe. Tiny enough to tote around, with three different speeds and a USB-rechargeable design. With an easy-press button you can customize your pleasure, plus it’s water-resistant so you can use it whenever and wherever you like. Soft-touch ABS plastic USB rechargeable Charging cord included Water-resistant Dame Products Founded by sexologist Alexandra Fine and engineer Janet Lieberman, Dame launched as a mission to close "The Pleasure Gap": the disparity in satisfaction that people with vulvas experience in the bedroom, versus their cis-male counterparts. Powered by a diverse team and guided by feedback from Dame Labs, a community of over 10,000 individuals, each product is thoughtfully developed and engineered to address the needs of as many people as possible. Care/Import Beauty Return Policy: We are unable to process returns for opened and used beauty products. All products must be returned in original condition and packaging to our Returns warehouse. Store locations do not accept returns for Beauty products. Import