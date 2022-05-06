Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Skirts
Long Tall Sally
Zebra Print Skirt
£45.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Next
Zebra Print Skirt
Need a few alternatives?
Max Studio
Pleated Midi Skirt
BUY
$29.97
$98.00
Nordstrom Rack
Never Fully Dressed
Orange Ruched Skirt
BUY
£69.00
Never Fully Dressed
Dani Dyer Curve
Blue Floral Frill Edge Midi Skirt
BUY
£14.00
£28.00
In The Style
Nasty Gal
Satin Marble Print Midi Skirt
BUY
£24.50
£35.00
Nasty Gal
More from Long Tall Sally
Long Tall Sally
Wide Leg Sparkle Trouser
BUY
£35.00
Next
promoted
Long Tall Sally
Ultra Stretch Slim Bootcut Jean
BUY
£70.00
Long Tall Sally
promoted
Long Tall Sally
Ultra Stretch Skinny Jean
BUY
£70.00
Long Tall Sally
Long Tall Sally
Wide Leg Jean
BUY
£25.00
£55.00
Long Tall Sally
More from Skirts
Max Studio
Pleated Midi Skirt
BUY
$29.97
$98.00
Nordstrom Rack
Never Fully Dressed
Orange Ruched Skirt
BUY
£69.00
Never Fully Dressed
Dani Dyer Curve
Blue Floral Frill Edge Midi Skirt
BUY
£14.00
£28.00
In The Style
Nasty Gal
Satin Marble Print Midi Skirt
BUY
£24.50
£35.00
Nasty Gal
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted