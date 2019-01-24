Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Topshop
Zebra Print Long Sleeve Top
$35.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Topshop
Tap into the animal print trend with this long sleeve sheer zebra top with a high neck. Extra style points for mixing and matching prints, creating maximum impact. 100% Polyester. Machine wash.
Featured in 1 story
Zebra Print Is The Next Big Safari-Inspired Trend
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Edith A. Miller
Black Marker Crop Tee
$60.00
from
Bona Drag
BUY
DETAILS
rag & bone
Kent Crewneck Sweatshirt
$559.00
from
Stylebop
BUY
DETAILS
Free People
Fp X Soutache Waffle Scoop Thermal
$68.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Refinery29
Magic Maker Long Sleeve Tee
$44.00
from
29Rooms
BUY
More from Topshop
DETAILS
Topshop
Jungle Leather Woven Detail Mid Slingbacks
$115.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Scott Utility Jacket
$95.00
$47.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Utility Pocket Boiler Suit
£55.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Stand Out Waterfall Dress By Boutique
£95.00
£30.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from Tops
DETAILS
Little High Little Low x CT
Dreams T
$98.00
from
Little High Little Low
BUY
DETAILS
Violeta By Mango
Oversized Shirt
$79.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Mary Katrantzou
Orla Top
$985.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Ribbed Turtleneck Top
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted