Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Paris Texas
Zebra-print 90mm Heeled Boots
£580.00
£410.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Farfetch
Need a few alternatives?
Dear Frances
Elia Boot, Tan
BUY
£390.00
£650.00
Dear Frances
Dear Frances
Ero Boot, Mustard
BUY
£290.00
£480.00
Dear Frances
Dear Frances
Otto Boot, Green
BUY
£370.00
£615.00
Dear Frances
Dear Frances
Ana Boot, Pink Suede
BUY
£325.00
£650.00
Dear Frances
More from Paris Texas
Paris Texas
Holly Mama Denim Over-the-knee Boots
BUY
$1149.00
mytheresa
Paris Texas
Paris Texas 85mm Slouchy Boots
BUY
$870.00
Shopbop
Paris Texas
Vegas Boots
BUY
$760.00
Shopbop
Paris Texas
Malena Platform Sandals
BUY
$735.00
Farfetch
More from Boots
Vionic Shoes
Lani Lace-up Boot
BUY
$169.95
Vionic Shoes
Vionic Shoes
Inessa Tall Boot
BUY
$189.95
Vionic Shoes
Paris Texas
Zebra-print 90mm Heeled Boots
BUY
£410.00
£580.00
Farfetch
New York and Company
Amena Faux Suede Boot
BUY
$54.97
$109.95
Nordstrom Rack
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted