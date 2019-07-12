Search
Products fromShopShoesSandals
Dolce Vita

Zayla Block Heel Sandal

$119.95
At Nordstrom
A blocky wood heel and squared-off toe bring on-trend geometries to a strappy sandal that serves as a go-to warm-weather style.
Featured in 1 story
21 Heels You'll Want To Wear All Summer
by Eliza Huber