Zara SRPLS

Zara’s Coveted Utility Line, Srpls, Is Back For Its 3rd (& Best) Chapter

£199.00

Buy Now Review It

At Zara

Oversized nylon parka. Featuring a high collar, adjustable hood with removable faux fur trim, long sleeves, cuffs with ribbed interior, front patch pockets with flap, chest welt pocket with snap button, adjustable waist with inner drawstring and zip-up fastening hidden by a button placket.