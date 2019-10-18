Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Zara Campaign
Zara’s Biannual Campaign Collection Is About To Go Viral
£59.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Shirt featuring a round neckline with scarf collar, long sleeves and a button-up front with covered buttons.
Need a few alternatives?
Madewell
Central Shirt In Dalton Stripe
$69.50
$41.93
from
Madewell
BUY
Maje
Linen Embroidered Blouse
£209.00
£104.50
from
Maje
BUY
Free People
Crinkle Blouse
$19.99
from
eBay
BUY
H&M
Satin Blouse
$69.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Zara Campaign
Zara Campaign
Jumpsuit With Pockets
£99.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara Campaign
Lace Top With Tie
£49.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara Campaign
Striped Shirt With Tie
£59.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara Campaign
Sequin Skirt
£95.99
from
Zara
BUY
More from Tops
Everlane
The Lightweight French Terry Crew
C$47.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Junk Food
Peanuts Halloween Tee
$39.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Acne Studios
Star Print Tee
$180.00
$126.00
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
Noah
Pocket Tee
$52.00
from
Noah
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted