Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Zara Home
Zara’s Biannual Campaign Collection Is About To Go Viral
£79.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
High-waist skirt trousers with side pockets and false jetted pockets on the front. Zip, inside hook and button fastening on the front.
Need a few alternatives?
Rachel Comey
Bandini Pant
$380.00
from
Rachel Comey
BUY
promoted
Nine West
Belted Tapered Carrot Pants
$50.00
$31.44
from
Kohl's
BUY
Sies Marjan
Karolina Ruffled Plissé Linen-blend Straight-leg Pants
£1355.00
£271.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Zara
Faux Leather Pants
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
More from Zara Home
Zara Home
Woven Basket
£11.99
from
Zara Home
BUY
basket
Woven Basket
£11.99
from
Zara Home
BUY
Zara Home
Wooden Stool
£29.99
from
Zara Home
BUY
Zara Home
Red Stoneware Tableware
£33.97
from
Zara Home
BUY
More from Pants
Zara Campaign
Jumpsuit With Pockets
£99.99
from
Zara
BUY
ASOS Design x Christian Cowan
Unisex Printed Sweatpants
$64.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Monki x Selam Fessahaye
Suit Trousers
£75.00
from
Monki
BUY
Everlane
The Wide Leg Crop Cargo Pant
$68.00
$41.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted