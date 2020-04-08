Monki

Ribbed Cardigan

£30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Monki

A classic three button cardigan made from a super soft cotton blend, featuring raglan sleeves and a chunky feel. Cropped and loose fit for that casual cosiness you know you deserve. This wonderful white shade goes with everyyything. • Wide fit • Cropped length • V-neck • Button front • Raglan sleeves In a size S the chest width is 102 cm and the length is 51 cm. The model is 168 cm and is wearing a size S. Monki cares Better Cotton Initiative Thanks for supporting responsibly grown cotton, together with Monki. Read more about our partnership here.