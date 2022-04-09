Valerie Madison

Zara Hexagon Montana Sapphire & Diamond Ring

$3600.00

Buy Now Review It

At Valerie Madison

This earthy, multi-colored Zara will be sure to catch your eye as it shifts from green to blue/teal in different lights. The layers of this gem are intensified by the white diamonds that flank either side of it. This ring is low-profile and is extremely versatile given its soft but moody nature. - Ready to ship as a size 4.25 with limited resizing available - Center stone: 1.68ct Montana sapphire - Side stones: rose cut, SI G-H, 0.40 tcw - Made with recycled 14K gold