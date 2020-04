Bravissimo

Zara Bralette

£28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Bravissimo

A non-wired bralette that Bravissimo girls could wear every day (yes really!). The Zara bralette has proved super popular for its comfort, support and pretty lace details. It fastens at the back like a normal bra (easy to get into – phew!). This style is dual sized – if you need any help with the sizing please let us know.